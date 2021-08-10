Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

