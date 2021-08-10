Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Issues Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Squarespace updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,092. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.