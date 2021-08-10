SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

