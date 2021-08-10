STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

