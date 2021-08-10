Starbase Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $650,029.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

