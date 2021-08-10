Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.