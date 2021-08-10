Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. 293,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

