State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,779 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.