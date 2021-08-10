State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

