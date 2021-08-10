State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $312.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $316.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

