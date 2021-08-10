State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.51 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

