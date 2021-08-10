State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

CENTA opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

