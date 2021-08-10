State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 39,005 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,356 shares of company stock worth $3,627,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

