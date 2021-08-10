Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $17,683.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033681 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

