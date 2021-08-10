Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $27.95

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $29.10. Stem shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 39,844 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $558,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $3,207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

