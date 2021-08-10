Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

STVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

