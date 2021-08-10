STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $42.69 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

