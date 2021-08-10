Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cortexyme Put Options (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,662 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,538% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cortexyme by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

