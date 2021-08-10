Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 774 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

