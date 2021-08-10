Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,131% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.