Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,131% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
LG Display stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
