StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle Buys 1,000 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 1,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $21,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BANX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,089. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

