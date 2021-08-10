StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.83. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -53.50.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

