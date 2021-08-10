Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202,454 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 503.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

