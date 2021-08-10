Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

