Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $9,267,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.