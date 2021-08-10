Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

