Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

