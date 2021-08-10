Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 288 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

