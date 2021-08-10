Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

