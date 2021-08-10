Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,865 shares of company stock worth $11,987,216. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

