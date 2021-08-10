Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 78.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

