Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

