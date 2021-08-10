Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $598.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

