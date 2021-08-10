Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of RZV stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

