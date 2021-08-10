Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQV opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

