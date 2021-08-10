Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $5,740,277. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

