Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

