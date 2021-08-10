Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 73 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $303.26 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

