Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 145,550 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

