Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 462 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

NYSE:AMT opened at $280.06 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

