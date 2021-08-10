Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

