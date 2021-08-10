Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,753. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

