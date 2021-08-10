Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

