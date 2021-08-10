SunOpta (SOY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.80 million.

SunOpta stock opened at C$13.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.63.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Also, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,043,369.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

