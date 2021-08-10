Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.08 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 235,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,192. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

