Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.00

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 492756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

