Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 529,193 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,375,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,483 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 206,144 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,434,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

