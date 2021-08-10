Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $141.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $155.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 511,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

