Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

