Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $28.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

