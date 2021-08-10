Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $28.30.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.